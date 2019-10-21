CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A man and his son are dead after being hit by an SUV in Chandler. The driver did not stop, police say.
The father has been identified as 50-year-old Mohammad Misbah Uddin, of Bangladesh. The child involved is Uddin's son, 13-year-old Abdulla Uddin.
"We took him off of life support and are letting nature take its course," the Uddin family said Tuesday. A short time later, the Chandler Police Department confirmed the boy's death.
[WATCH: Son died one day after his father]
It happened at about 5:45 Monday evening at Alma School Road and Erie Street, which is north of Chandler Boulevard.
[WATCH: Man killed, boy injured by hit-and-run driver in Chandler]
According to police, the two were crossing Alma School Road at Erie Street when a northbound SUV hit them. Mohammad Uddin was pronounced dead at the scene. The boy was taken to a Chandler hospital, where he died the next day.
"I just heard the thump of something, a car hitting something, and I heard a scream, and I came out a few minutes later to look, and I just saw a couple people in the street," said Brian Merrion, a witness.
Several people tried to help the father and son before first responders arrived.
"I saw people doing CPR on one dude and another person that seemed to be out," said Merrion.
Investigators said the driver of the SUV that hit them continued north on Alma School Road. Police say the SUV is a dark-colored 2012-2016 Dodge Durango.
[WATCH: About the SUV that hit them]
Police said that because the driver was likely speeding, the SUV probably has a lot of front-end damage.
"The damage could be so significant [that] the vehicle may not have been able to continue much further," said Seth Tyler with the Chandler Police Department. "So there could be radiator damage, or there could be other damage where the vehicle lost fluids."
If anyone sees the SUV, they're asked to call 911. If they have information about the crash, they can call the Chandler Police Department at (480) 782-4440 or call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)
Callers can remain anonymous.
"We need to find this driver as quickly as possible," Tyler said.