SCOTTSDALE (3TV/CBS 5) – The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating a a deadly multi-vehicle crash on eastbound Loop 101 near 64th Street in Scottsdale.
Details were not immediately available, but DPS confirmed that there was a fatality. The agency also said a motorcycle was involved in the wreck.
Eastbound Loop 101 is closed while detectives conduct the on-scene portion of their investigation. It’s not clear how long that closure will be in place.
Traffic is being taken off the freeway at 64th Street.
The wreck is about a mile ahead of a planned construction-related closure.
The westbound lanes are not affected.
Arizona's Family will updated this story as we find out more.
Okay, that explains why when I pulled onto the 101 from Pima there were no cars on the road coming east. It was eerie.
