ANTHEM, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A brush fire threatened several structures in the New River area and caused the evacuation of homes in the area. Those evacuation orders were lifted shortly before 6 p.m.
The Wander Fire broke out just before 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday in a wash near I-17 near New River Road.
The flames were heading toward New River Road.
[WATCH: ADOT, Daisy Mountain FD give updates on Wander Fire impact]
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office spokesperson said a reverse 911 call was made to 12 homes impacted by the fire. Deputies also went door to door.
MCSO safely evacuated two people from their home. All evacuations have since been lifted.
[WATCH: Plane executes low retardant drop]
Video from Arizona's Family news chopper showed the brush fire getting close to several structures on Interstate 17 near New River Road around 3:00 p.m.
[RAW VIDEO: Brush fire close to homes in New River area]
MCSO said the Wander Fire burned about 10 acres.
One home and a shed were damaged, MCSO said.
No one was hurt.
Arizona State Forestry said the fire started half a mile south of New River, two miles north of the Anthem Outlets on private land. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
[PHOTOS: Brush fire closes I-17 near Anthem]
As of 5:30 p.m. the southbound and northbound lanes of Interstate 17 have reopened in both directions at Table Mesa Road.
Check latest traffic conditions here.
well is seems the high IQ people just don't get it ...!!!!! le't me try again.....!!!!! the forest management department suppose to GO CLEAN THOSE AREA WHERE THERE IS AN HIGH PROBABILITIES OF BRUSH FIRE DURING THE WINTER SO YOU DON'T HAVE TO DEAL WITH IT DURING THE SUMMER ............!! Get it ? no eh? oh well I try!!!!!!!!!
Is there ever anyone in charge during these things that might suggest NOT closing the f ucking freeway everytime this happens or is it just an automated process?
