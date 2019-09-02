PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – The end of the long holiday weekend means traffic on southbound Interstate 17 into the Phoenix area – and lots of it.
The Arizona Department of Transportation said early Monday afternoon that it was already seeing backups in several areas, include Kachina Village, Camp Verde, Cordes Lakes, and Black Canyon City.
Less than an hour later, ADOT added Interstate 15 through the Virgin River Gorge to its growing list of "lengthy delays."
“Motorists heading back to the Valley should plan for additional travel time …,” the agency said in a news alert.
Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511 and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.
