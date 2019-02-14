PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/ADOT) -- Most of the eastbound lanes of the Loop 202 were reopened in Phoenix following a serious motorcycle crash early Thursday morning.
Eastbound Loop 202 was closed at State Route 143 for the crash at 52nd Street. The right two lanes were reopened around 5:20 a.m.
[SECTION: Traffic]
The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the motorcycle rider was taken to a hospital for unknown injuries.
Motorists were being advised to exit at SR 143 and take Washington Street eastbound to 48th Street northbound, to Van Buren Street eastbound and back to Loop 202. They were also told to use Washington Street eastbound to Priest Drive or Center Parkway southbound to Loop 202.
There is no estimated time for reopening all lanes. The westbound lanes were unaffected.
No further details were released.
Stay tuned to Arizona's Family for the latest updates on this crash.
CLOSURE ALERT * L-202 EB at the SR 143 off-ramp: A crash has closed eastbound lanes. Traffic is being diverted onto SR 143. #phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/amEgOER00v— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) February 14, 2019
