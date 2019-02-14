PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/ADOT) -- A serious motorcycle crash has closed eastbound Loop 202 in Phoenix early Thursday morning.
Eastbound Loop 202 is closed at State Route 143 for the crash at 52nd Street.
[SECTION: Traffic]
The Arizona Department of Public Safety did not say what injuries the motorcycle rider suffered or what the condition of the motorcycle rider is.
Motorists can exit at SR 143 and take Washington Street eastbound to 48th Street northbound, to Van Buren Street eastbound and back to Loop 202. They can also use Washington Street eastbound to Priest Drive or Center Parkway southbound to Loop 202.
There is no estimated time to reopen eastbound lanes. The westbound shoulder is also blocked due to the crash.
No further details were released.
CLOSURE ALERT * L-202 EB at the SR 143 off-ramp: A crash has closed eastbound lanes. Traffic is being diverted onto SR 143. #phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/amEgOER00v— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) February 14, 2019
