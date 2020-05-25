A trooper-involved shooting closed eastbound Loop 101 at Tatum in north Phoenix early Monday morning.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Eastbound Loop 101 is closed at Tatum Boulevard in north Phoenix for a trooper-involved shooting.

Troopers with the Arizona Department of Public Safety have closed down eastbound Loop 101 at Tatum Boulevard for a trooper-involved shooting. Traffic is being forced off the freeway at the off-ramp. 

Police situation on eastbound Loop 101 at Tatum in north Phoenix

DPS said no troopers are injured and the suspect was taken to a local hospital. The investigation is ongoing.

This is the 23rd officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County so far this year. 

