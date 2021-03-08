MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The eastbound lanes of the US 60 near Higley Road in Mesa have reopened after a crash Monday morning.
It happened around 10 a.m. and traffic was at a standstill.
Department of Public Safety says it was a three-vehicle crash. Two people were injured but no further information was released.
*CLOSING NEWS* US 60 EB near Higley: EASTBOUND lanes are CLOSED for a crash. #gilbertaz #phoenix #phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/IpD4HYhBJ2— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) March 8, 2021
Though the area has reopened, you can still expect to find delays if heading in the area due to the backup.
This is an ongoing investigation.