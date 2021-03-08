US 60 near Greenfield Road
(Source: ADOT)

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The eastbound lanes of the US 60 near Higley Road in Mesa have reopened after a crash Monday morning.

It happened around 10 a.m. and traffic was at a standstill. 

Department of Public Safety says it was a three-vehicle crash. Two people were injured but no further information was released. 

Though the area has reopened, you can still expect to find delays if heading in the area due to the backup. 

This is an ongoing investigation. 

Live traffic map
 

Copyright 2021 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you