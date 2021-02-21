MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A serious crash closed the eastbound lanes of Loop 202 Red Mountain at Dobson Road in Mesa Sunday morning.
DPS says before 5 a.m. they received calls of multiple people pushing a disabled car on the SR-202 eastbound at Dobson Road. A bit after, there was a crash reported in the same area. They say a car either hit the disabled car or the people with it.
DPS says serious injuries were reported and they closed the highway at the Loop 101 to investigate.
The ramps from Loop 101 north and south to the Loop 202 eastbound were also closed.
The area reopened around 7:40 a.m. including the Loop 101 north and south ramps.
