PHOENIX (ADOT) -- Motorists traveling from the (Papago Freeway) between 67th and 51st avenues due to construction of the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
Eastbound I-10 will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 1, to 4 a.m. Monday, Feb. 4, in west Phoenix.
To avoid delays on eastbound I-10, motorists should consider alternate routes, including the Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) west of Interstate 17, or exiting I-10 sooner and taking local streets to re-enter past the closure point.
[APP USERS: Click here for closure map]
The closure will allow two large cranes to safely set 12 concrete beams over the eastbound I-10 travel lanes that will support one of the flyover bridges connecting I-10 with the South Mountain Freeway.
Eastbound I-10 traffic can exit at 67th Avenue and detour either to McDowell Road or Van Buren Street before re-entering the freeway at 51st Avenue; however, heavy delays are likely.
The eastbound I-10 on-ramps at 91st, 83rd, 79th and 75th avenues will be closed to help reduce traffic backups, as well as the eastbound I-10 access road between 67th and 51st avenues. In addition, 59th Avenue will be closed in both directions from Roosevelt Street to just north of the I-10 overpass.
The 22-mile South Mountain Freeway, expected to open as early as late 2019, will provide a long-planned direct link between the East Valley and West Valley and a much-needed alternative to I-10 through downtown Phoenix. Approved by Maricopa County voters in 1985 and again in 2004 as part of a comprehensive regional transportation plan, the South Mountain Freeway will complete the Loop 202 and Loop 101 freeway system in the Valley.
[APP USERS: Click here for map]
ADOT works to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but there is a possibility that unscheduled closures or restrictions will occur. Weather can also affect a project schedule. To stay up-to-date with the latest highway conditions around the state, visit ADOT's Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov or call 511.
For more information on the South Mountain Freeway, visit SouthMountainFreeway.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.