PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Police are trying to determine if impairment might have been a factor in an early morning crash that damaged some gas lines in west Phoenix.
The two-car wreck happened shortly before 4 a.m. at the intersection of 43rd Avenue and Camelback Road. Both drivers -- a woman in one car and a man in the other -- were taken to the hospital. Their injuries reportedly were not life-threatening.
The Phoenix Police Department says Southwest Gas has been called to deal with the damaged lines. The intersection will be restricted until the repairs are complete.
US 60 was closed for a short time because of the crash but has since reopened.