The Arizona Department of Transportation is wrapping up their installation of a new dust storm detection and warning system along ten miles of Interstate 10. When there are dangerous conditions in the areas between Eloy and Picacho Peak, which is prone to dust storms, this system is designed to quickly tell drivers to reduce speed for safety.
For the first 1,000 feet in the first mile in each direction, variable speed limit signs can be seen by drivers and can change from 75 miles per hour to as slow as 35 miles per hour when dust is blowing. Additional signs are placed every two miles after that.
Electronic message boards are placed five miles apart in the area and will alert drivers to dust while ADOT traffic operators use overhead message boards on the way toward the affected area to warn drivers of conditions ahead.
In addition, closed-circuit cameras which allow staff at ADOT’s Traffic Operations Center to see the conditions in real time and in-pavement sensors are used to report the speed and flow of traffic.
The warning system also includes a weather radar, which is mounted on a 20-foot tower at the State Route 87 interchange in Eloy, that can detect storms more than 40 miles away.
The prototype system is expected to begin operating in the coming weeks between mileposts 209 and 219.
For additional information on dust storms and safety, including what to do if caught in blowing dust, please visit PullAsideStayAlive.org