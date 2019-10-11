Semi overturns on I-17

The truck overturned on southbound Interstate 17 and Glendale.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- An overturned dump truck snarled rush hour traffic in Phoenix Friday afternoon.

The truck, along with a flatbed trailer in tow, overturned on southbound Interstate 17 at Glendale Avenue.

DPS officials say there are no injuries. There was a fuel spill as a result of the wreck.

The accident shut down the southbound lanes of I-17 around 3 p.m., and all traffic was being taken off the freeway at Northern Avenue, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The freeway was reopened shortly after 6 p.m.

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Locations

Recommended for you