PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A dump truck's bed hit a freeway sign on the Loop 202 near the Southern exit in the West Valley Tuesday around 5:17 a.m.
"Not something you see everyday," according to Arizona Department of Transportation on Twitter.
Department of Public Safety says that the truck was the only vehicle involved and no one was hurt.
L-202 SB near Broadway: Right lane partially blocked by disabled vehicle. Not something you see everyday! #phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/R39USO1zHR— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 11, 2020
No information has been released on how this happened. DPS is continuing to investigate. A truck inspector was brought to the scene as well to help investigators. It could be related to a hydraulics issues according to DPS but not for sure yet.
Well, we can add this to the list of “this isn’t one we see everyday.” We’re still trying to figure out exactly what happened here but a couple of lane closures are expected while crews remove this semi! SB SR-202 South Mountain at Southern. #MoveOver #SlowDown pic.twitter.com/TqMEeiOw0c— Dept. of Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) August 11, 2020