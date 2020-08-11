Dump truck on a sign
Courtesy: ADOT

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A dump truck's bed hit a freeway sign on the Loop 202 near the Southern exit in the West Valley Tuesday around 5:17 a.m.

"Not something you see everyday," according to Arizona Department of Transportation on Twitter. 

Department of Public Safety says that the truck was the only vehicle involved and no one was hurt.

No information has been released on how this happened. DPS is continuing to investigate. A truck inspector was brought to the scene as well to help investigators. It could be related to a hydraulics issues according to DPS but not for sure yet. 

 

