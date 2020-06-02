PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Phoenix police are searching for the driver of a dump truck that hit an ATV in Phoenix Tuesday morning. It happened in the area of 32nd Street and Deer Valley Drive.
Police said the person on the ATV was in critical condition when they were taken to the hospital.
According to Sgt. Maggie Cox, the dump truck driver abandoned the vehicle and ran away. Police are trying to identify that person. Video from the scene showed the dump truck on the side of the road.
Deer Valley Drive is closed between Sky Crossing Street and Black Mountain Boulevard while police conduct the on-scene portion of their investigation.
Road closure on Deer Valley Rd from Black Mountain Blvd to Sky Crossing St due to a vehicle collision. Please use alternate travel routes. #phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/OqlRFYrmKW— Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) June 2, 2020