A dump truck caught fire on the Loop 101 in Tempe Wednesday morning after losing a tire and crashing into a wall.

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A dump truck caught fire early Wednesday morning after hitting a wall on Loop 101 at U.S. 60 in Tempe. 

Trooper Kameron Lee with The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the dump truck lost a tire and hit a barrier wall on the Loop 101 at U.S. 60 ramp. 

The truck was fully engulfed in flames but the driver made it out and only suffered minor injuries. 

Lee said the ramps from Loop 101 to U.S. 60 eastbound and westbound are  shut down.

 

azrider
azrider

they should start fining these commercial vehicles that have blowouts on the highways. there are just way too many of them. every 100 feet there's another tire on the road. everyone, check your tires weekly and especially commercial vehicles. that should be part of your job.

Report Add Reply

