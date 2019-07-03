TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A dump truck caught fire early Wednesday morning after hitting a wall on Loop 101 at U.S. 60 in Tempe.
Trooper Kameron Lee with The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the dump truck lost a tire and hit a barrier wall on the Loop 101 at U.S. 60 ramp.
The truck was fully engulfed in flames but the driver made it out and only suffered minor injuries.
Lee said the ramps from Loop 101 to U.S. 60 eastbound and westbound are shut down.
L-101 southbound to US 60: The ramps to US 60 eastbound and westbound are closed because of a vehicle fire. #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/IKcpFMrpD4— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) July 3, 2019
(3) comments
u̾n̾t̾i̾l̾ I̾ s̾a̾w̾ t̾h̾e̾ c̾h̾e̾c̾k̾ 0v̾ $5̾473̾4̾ , I̾ d̾i̾d̾ n̾0t̾ b̾e̾l̾i̾e̾v̾e̾ t̾h̾a̾t̾...m̾y̾... c̾0u̾s̾i̾n̾ h̾a̾d̾ b̾e̾e̾n̾ t̾r̾u̾l̾l̾y̾ r̾e̾c̾e̾i̾v̾i̾n̾g̾ m̾o̾n̾e̾y̾ p̾a̾r̾t̾-t̾i̾m̾e̾ a̾t̾ t̾h̾e̾r̾e̾ l̾a̾b̾t̾0p̾. . t̾h̾e̾r̾e̾ u̾n̾c̾l̾e̾ h̾a̾s̾ d̾o̾n̾e̾ t̾h̾i̾s̾ 4̾ l̾e̾s̾s̾ t̾h̾a̾n̾ s̾i̾x̾ m̾o̾n̾t̾h̾s̾ a̾n̾d̾ j̾u̾s̾t̾ t̾o̾o̾k̾ c̾a̾r̾e̾ o̾f̾ t̾h̾e̾ m̾o̾r̾t̾g̾a̾g̾e̾ o̾n̾ t̾h̾e̾i̾r̾ a̾p̾p̾a̾r̾t̾m̾e̾n̾t̾ a̾n̾d̾ b̾o̾u̾g̾h̾t̾ R̾e̾n̾a̾u̾l̾t̾ 5̾ . p̾o̾p̾ o̾v̾e̾r̾ t̾o̾ t̾h̾i̾s̾ w̾e̾b̾s̾i̾t̾e̾
u̾n̾t̾i̾l̾ I̾ s̾a̾w̾ t̾h̾e̾ c̾h̾e̾c̾k̾ o̾v̾ $5̾6̾3̾4̾ , I̾ d̾i̾d̾ n̾o̾t̾ b̾e̾l̾i̾e̾v̾e̾ t̾h̾a̾t̾...m̾y̾... c̾o̾u̾s̾i̾n̾ h̾a̾d̾ b̾e̾e̾n̾ t̾r̾u̾l̾l̾y̾ r̾e̾c̾e̾i̾v̾i̾n̾g̾ m̾o̾n̾e̾y̾ p̾a̾r̾t̾-t̾i̾m̾e̾ a̾t̾ t̾h̾e̾r̾e̾ l̾a̾b̾t̾o̾p̾. . t̾h̾e̾r̾e̾ u̾n̾c̾l̾e̾ h̾a̾s̾ d̾o̾n̾e̾ t̾h̾i̾s̾ 4̾ l̾e̾s̾s̾ t̾h̾a̾n̾ s̾i̾x̾ m̾o̾n̾t̾h̾s̾ a̾n̾d̾ j̾u̾s̾t̾ t̾o̾o̾k̾ c̾a̾r̾e̾ o̾f̾ t̾h̾e̾ m̾o̾r̾t̾g̾a̾g̾e̾ o̾n̾ t̾h̾e̾i̾r̾ a̾p̾p̾a̾r̾t̾m̾e̾n̾t̾ a̾n̾d̾ b̾o̾u̾g̾h̾t̾ R̾e̾n̾a̾u̾l̾t̾ 5̾ . p̾o̾p̾ o̾v̾e̾r̾ t̾o̾ t̾h̾i̾s̾ w̾e̾b̾s̾i̾t̾e̾
they should start fining these commercial vehicles that have blowouts on the highways. there are just way too many of them. every 100 feet there's another tire on the road. everyone, check your tires weekly and especially commercial vehicles. that should be part of your job.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.