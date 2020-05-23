I-17 delays

Memorial weekend travelers choke up the lanes on northbound I-17 in Phoenix.

PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) - Travelers leaving the Valley for the Memorial holiday weekend are experiencing heavy delays on Interstate 17.

The Arizona Department of Transportation posted a warning to drivers Saturday morning around 10 a.m. saying that Interstate 17 northbound is backed up about 15 miles from Anthem to Black Canyon City. 

ADOT is suggesting motorists planning to take advantage of the three-day weekend and planning to take the I-17, allow yourself some extra time.

 

