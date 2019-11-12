EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A driver was trapped in a car after a head-on crash on Grand Avenue in El Mirage on Tuesday night.
Around 9 p.m., the Arizona Department of Transportation said the westbound lanes of Grand Avenue were shut down at Thompson Ranch Road because of the crash. The eastbound lanes were restricted, but drivers could still get through.
It is unclear how the crash happened or how severe the injuries are for the driver trapped.
Shortly before 10 p.m., one of the westbound lanes of Grand Avenue reopened-- allowing drivers to slowly get through. Drivers should expect delays in the area Tuesday night.
The eastbound lanes have all reopened.
