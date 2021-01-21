Loop 303 in Surprise

A driver took off after wrecking this semi-truck on the Loop 303 near Waddell Road.

SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A driver of a tractor-trailer took off after he rolled his truck on a west Valley freeway Thursday morning.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials said the tractor-trailer was carrying a load of dirt when it rolled over at the northbound Loop 303 on-ramp at Waddell Road.

The load of dirt spilled after the truck rolled over.

After wrecking his truck, DPS officials say the driver abandoned the vehicle.

The on-ramp was closed as crews cleaned up the dirt.

 

