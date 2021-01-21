SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A driver of a tractor-trailer took off after he rolled his truck on a west Valley freeway Thursday morning.
Arizona Department of Public Safety officials said the tractor-trailer was carrying a load of dirt when it rolled over at the northbound Loop 303 on-ramp at Waddell Road.
After wrecking his truck, DPS officials say the driver abandoned the vehicle.
The on-ramp was closed as crews cleaned up the dirt.
