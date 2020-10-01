PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A driver was killed after crashing into a tree in north Phoenix early Thursday morning.
The crash happened at about 3 a.m. on 7th Street between Thunderbird Road and Greenway Parkway. Sgt. Ann Justus with Phoenix police said the driver lost control and crashed into a tree in the center median. The driver was pronounced dead on scene.
Seventh Street is closed in both directions from Acoma Drive to Country Gables Drive.
There is no estimated time to reopen the road. No other details have been released.
