CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- One driver is in serious condition after a two vehicle crash in Chandler near McQueen Road and Commonwealth Place Tuesday morning.
According to Chandler police, one car rear ended another car, causing both of the cars to lose control. The cars then hit parked cars and one car went into an apartment.
Chandler fire says both cars sustained heavy damage.
One of the drivers was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The other driver was treated on scene and has been released.
Traffic in the area is restricted. This is an ongoing investigation and it is unknown if impairment is a factor in the crash.
Names of the drivers have not been released.