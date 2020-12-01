CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- One driver is in serious condition after a two vehicle crash caused one of the cars to hit into an apartment in Chandler Tuesday morning.
According to Chandler police, the crash happened at around 6 a.m. when a car rear ended another car, causing both to lose control and crash into parked cars and an apartment near Chandler Boulevard and McQueen Road.
Chandler Fire Department says both cars sustained heavy damage.
One of the drivers was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The other driver was treated on scene and has been released.
Traffic in the area is restricted. This is an ongoing investigation and it is unknown if impairment is a factor in the crash.