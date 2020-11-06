MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A man has barricaded himself in his car early Friday morning in east Mesa.
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS), troopers arrived in the area around 5:30 a.m. for reports of a driver allegedly doing donuts and burnouts on the SR-202 Red Mountain at Val Vista.
Troopers say when they tried to make contact with the driver, he barricaded himself in his car.
The Val Vista overpass and the on-off ramps in both directions are closed according to DPS.
After 6:30 a.m., troopers were able to get the driver out of the car and take him into custody.
DPS will provide details after the conclusion.
Stay with Arizona's Family as the story develops.