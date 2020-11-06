MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A man barricaded himself in his car early Friday morning in Mesa.
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS), troopers arrived in the area around 5:30 a.m. for reports of a driver allegedly doing donuts and burnouts on the Loop 202 (Red Mountain) at Val Vista Drive.
Troopers say when they tried to make contact with the driver, he barricaded himself in his car.
After 6:30 a.m., troopers were able to get the driver out of the car and take him into custody.
