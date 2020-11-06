Police were able to get the barricaded driver out of his car Friday morning and were able to take them into custody safely.

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A man barricaded himself in his car early Friday morning in Mesa. 

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS), troopers arrived in the area around 5:30 a.m. for reports of a driver allegedly doing donuts and burnouts on the Loop 202 (Red Mountain) at Val Vista Drive.

RM 202 VAL VISTA SUBJECT

Troopers say when they tried to make contact with the driver, he barricaded himself in his car. 

RM 202 VAL VISTA SUBJECT

After 6:30 a.m., troopers were able to get the driver out of the car and take him into custody. 

Stay with Arizona's Family as the story develops. 

 

Copyright 2020 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you