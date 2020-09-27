PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are looking for the driver the fled the scene of a crash that injured a mother and three children in west Phoenix.
The two vehicle crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, near 40th Avenue and Camelback Road.
According to Phoenix fire, an adult and two children were transported to local hospitals with serious injuries.
Phoenix police told Arizona's Family that the driver of pickup truck fled the scene after the crash.
Camelback Road is closed west of Grand Avenue.