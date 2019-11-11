MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman was taken to a local hospital after she was struck by a driver who fled the scene in Mesa.
Police say the woman was hit by a vehicle on University Drive east of Country Club Drive Sunday evening. It's unclear at this time if she was in a crosswalk.
The woman suffered serious injuries and was transported to a hospital.
Police say the driver fled the scene and has not been located. They have not released a description of the suspect or the vehicle.
Police were on the scene investigating through the night. No other details have been released.
