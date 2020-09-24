PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A driver is dead after crash in central Phoenix on Thursday night.
The crash happened around 9 p.m. near 26th Street and McDowell Road. When officers arrived on the scene they found two vehicles with significant damage.
According to police, an adult driver was pronounced dead on the scene. Three other adults from the other vehicle were transported to an area hospital to be treated for various injuries.
Traffic restrictions are in place in the area. Check traffic conditions on azfamily.com