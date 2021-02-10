MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A driver is dead after a collision on the US 60 in Mesa on Wednesday morning.
According to DPS, A pickup truck and semi-truck were involved in a collision around 10 a.m. on the US 60 near the Loop 101.
DPS believes the driver of the pickup may have suffered a medical episode which could have caused him to lose control of the truck.
The name of the driver has not been released. Traffic in the area is restricted while authorities complete the investigation. Check traffic conditions here.