A car that fled a traffic stop crashed into a Phoenix building then burst into flames, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are investigating a serious crash in central Phoenix. 

The crash occurred around 7:30 a.m. on Friday, just north of 7th Avenue and Broadway Road at Rio Salado Park.

7th Avenue and Broadway crash

Video from Arizona's Family news chopper showed a vehicle that caught fire that had crashed into a building on the park property. 

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said a trooper made a traffic stop on this vehicle. During the stop the vehicle took off and Phoenix police located the vehicle after it crashed. 

Phoenix police and the Arizona DPS are currently on the scene. Arizona's Family is awaiting more information. 

 

