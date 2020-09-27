PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is in custody after fleeing the scene of a crash that injured a mother and three children in west Phoenix Sunday night.
Sgt. Tommy Thompson with Phoenix police identified the suspect as 58-year-old Alfredo Enriquez.
The two vehicle crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, near 40th Avenue and Camelback Road.
Thompson said Enriquez attempted to buy alcohol at a business but was turned away because he appeared to be intoxicated. When he left, he got in his car and employees followed him out, trying to prevent him from driving. That's when Enriquez tired to turn north onto 41st Drive when he collided with a Honda SUV, Thompson said.
One of the employees saw the accident and ran over to assist. They also tried to get Enriquez to stay on scene until officers arrived but he ran from the crash.
According to Phoenix fire, the 41-year-old woman who was driving the Honda SUV and her two children, who are five and six years old, were taken to local hospitals with serious injuries. Thompson said the two children are listed in critical condition.
Police worked with the Vehicular Crimes Unit to locate the registered address for the car and were able to find Enriquez and take him into custody. A Drug Recognition Expert confirmed he was impaired at the time of the crash and took him to Phoenix Police Headquarters where he admitted to being the driver.
Enriquez was booked on three counts of aggravated assault and one count of leaving the scene of a serious injury traffic collision.