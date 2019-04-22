SUNSET POINT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A wrong-way driver fled the scene of a deadly crash on Interstate 17 near Sunset Point early Monday morning.
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, witnesses reported a wrong-way vehicle was heading southbound in the northbound lanes of I-17 near milepost 256 just before 12:30 a.m.
A northbound vehicle attempted to avoid the wrong-way driver and crashed into an embankment in the median before coming to a rest in one of the lanes.
A third vehicle then hit that crashed vehicle.
DPS says the driver of the second vehicle that crashed into the embankment was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other people in the second vehicle were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
DPS says two additional vehicles were involved in the crash, one was hit by debris and the other hit a guardrail before fleeing the scene.
The wrong-way vehicle did not stop and has yet to be located. DPS says the wrong-way vehicle was described as a black Ford Mustang.
Northbound I-17 was closed at milepost 256 according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. It reopened just before 5 a.m.
The southbound lanes were unaffected.
Traffic was being routed off the highway at exit 256.
OPEN: I-17 northbound has reopened north of Sunset Point. #aztraffic https://t.co/m6eEUgtf9Y— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) April 22, 2019
I-17 northbound at milepost 256 (just north of Sunset Point) is closed due to a crash. No estimated time to reopen. Traffic's being routed off the freeway at Exit 256. #aztraffic pic.twitter.com/ii2vSMboXR— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) April 22, 2019
