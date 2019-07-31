GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- One woman is dead and another woman was sent to the hospital following a wrong-way crash on the Loop 101 in Glendale, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety. (DPS)
The woman killed has been identified as Laiquan Lemon, 20, of Goodyear, according to DPS.
The wrong-way collision happened around 11:31 p.m. on southbound Loop 101 at Union Hills Drive on Tuesday night.
[WATCH: Deadly wrong-way crash in north Glendale]
DPS says Lemon died after a Chevrolet Malibu sedan, which was traveling northbound within the southbound lanes, collided with Lemon’s Nissan sedan.
A third vehicle had minor involvement and the driver was not injured.
The driver of the wrong-way vehicle, a 22-year-old Phoenix woman, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was admitted to a local hospital.
Detectives are still working to determine if impairment was a factor in this collision.
Southbound Loop 101 was closed at 75th Avenue while troopers investigated the crash, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
[MAP: 2019 wrong-way incidents in Arizona]
The southbound lanes were closed for over 8 hours. The northbound lanes were not affected.
Drivers were advised to delay travel in the area because of this extended closure.
Detours included southbound 83rd or 75th Avenue to Bell Road, then westbound Bell Road to southbound Loop 101, according to ADOT.
No other details were released.
Reminder: SB Loop 101 is closed at 75th Avenue. Suggested detours are 59th, 67th or 75th avenues to Bell Road. (This is expected to be an extended closure.) #aztraffic #glendaleaz pic.twitter.com/iGUTkzGrun— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) July 31, 2019
Stay tuned to Arizona's Family for the latest developments on this wrong-way crash.
