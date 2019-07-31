GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- One woman is dead and another woman was sent to the hospital following a wrong-way crash on the Loop 101 in Glendale, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
The wrong-way collision happened around 11:31 p.m. on southbound Loop 101 at Union Hills Drive on Tuesday night.
[WATCH: Deadly wrong-way crash in north Glendale]
DPS said a vehicle was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes when it sideswiped one vehicle and collided head-on with another vehicle.
They said both drivers were young women. One died at the scene and another was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
DPS retracted their statement that said the victim of the wrong-way crash was the one who died. Troopers are still investigating which vehicle was going the wrong way.
DPS said the driver that was sideswiped was uninjured.
Southbound Loop 101 was closed at 75th Avenue while troopers investigated the crash, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
[MAP: 2019 wrong-way incidents in Arizona]
The southbound lanes were closed for over 8 hours. The northbound lanes were not affected.
Drivers were advised to delay travel in the area because of this extended closure.
Detours included southbound 83rd or 75th Avenue to Bell Road, then westbound Bell Road to southbound Loop 101, according to ADOT.
No other details were released.
Reminder: SB Loop 101 is closed at 75th Avenue. Suggested detours are 59th, 67th or 75th avenues to Bell Road. (This is expected to be an extended closure.) #aztraffic #glendaleaz pic.twitter.com/iGUTkzGrun— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) July 31, 2019
Stay tuned to Arizona's Family for the latest developments on this wrong-way crash.
(8) comments
I would literally find it difficult to get onto a freeway or other roadway in the wrong direction. Why is this happening so often?
Oh the drunks keep rolling in. Oh the drunks keep marching on. Killing the crazy diamond that can not dodge. [scared]
I travel all over the country and everyone asked why there are so many wrong way drivers in Phoenix and LA. The people on the Midwest and east say this rarely happens there.hmmm I wonder what the common denominator would be. Yep. You guessed it.
I have always said...go to the east coast and mid west, and see if the gas stations have a full liquor assortment behind the counter...NOPE.
See if the walmarts and grocery stores have a full liquor assortment...NOPE.
See if they advertise liquor and happy hour in the daily mail and newspapers like its a wendys ad..NOPE.
Because someone is selling it does not mean someone has to buy it, drink it, and then go drive.
True. BUT...make it more available...and your chances of getting that person who DOES drink and drive to drink and drive, goes up.
Bassdrum liquor stores on every corner?
Whoo hoo Phoenix!! Keep up the good work! that's like 25 now this year??
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.