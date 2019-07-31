GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating a deadly wrong-way crash that has closed southbound Loop 101 in Glendale early Wednesday morning.
The wrong-way collision happened around 11:31 p.m. on southbound Loop 101 at Union Hills Drive on Tuesday night.
DPS said a vehicle was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes when it sideswiped one vehicle and collided head-on with another vehicle.
They said both drivers were young women. One died at the scene and another was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
DPS retracted their statement that said the victim of the wrong-way crash was the one who died. Troopers are still investigating which vehicle was going the wrong way.
Southbound Loop 101 is closed at 75th Avenue while troopers investigate the crash, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
There is no estimated time to reopen the freeway. The northbound lanes are not affected.
Drivers are advised to delay travels in the area as this is expected to be an extended closure.
Detours include southbound 83rd or 75th Avenue to Bell Road, then westbound Bell Road to southbound Loop 101, according to ADOT.
No other details were released.
Reminder: SB Loop 101 is closed at 75th Avenue. Suggested detours are 59th, 67th or 75th avenues to Bell Road. (This is expected to be an extended closure.) #aztraffic #glendaleaz pic.twitter.com/iGUTkzGrun— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) July 31, 2019
Stay tuned to Arizona's Family for the latest developments on this wrong-way crash.
Whoo hoo Phoenix!! Keep up the good work! that's like 25 now this year??
