TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman was rushed to the hospital after she was struck by a car while trying to flee a wrong-way crash on the Loop 202 in Tempe early Saturday morning, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
DPS says a wrong-way vehicle was reported eastbound in the westbound lanes of Loop 202 from McKellips Road around 1:35 a.m.
[VIDEO: Loop 202 reopened in Tempe after wrong-way crash]
Shortly after, the wrong-way vehicle was involved in a crash with a westbound pickup truck. DPS says the pickup truck rolled because of the collision.
After the crash, DPS says a a woman in her late 30s, who was an occupant in the wrong-way vehicle, tried to flee the scene of the crash.
As she was running, she was struck by a car on the Loop 202 to Loop 101 transition ramp.
[MAP: 2019 Arizona wrong-way incidents]
DPS says she was rushed to a hospital with serious injuries.
The driver of the pickup truck was also taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Eastbound Loop 202 Red Mountain was closed at McClintock Drive, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. It reopened around 7:30 a.m.
The westbound lanes were unaffected.
[VIDEO: Two wrecks close Loop 202 in Tempe]
Click here for latest traffic conditions.
The ramp has just reopened from L-202 Red Mountain eastbound to L-101 southbound/northbound in Tempe. #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/BCYbGAKmvd— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) April 27, 2019
L-202 Red Mountain eastbound has just reopened from McClintock Drive to L-101 in Tempe. It will take a few minutes to reopen all lanes.The ramp from L-202 eastbound to L-101 southbound/northbound remains closed.#PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/wevYbC5Ae6— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) April 27, 2019
UPDATE: Eastbound L-202 traffic must exit the freeway at McClintock. https://t.co/cJmZqpH0LU— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) April 27, 2019
(1) comment
Good ole phoenix. pathetic drunks.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.