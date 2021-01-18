GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5)—A woman is dead after a wrong-way crash on the Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway and Cardinals Way in Glendale early Monday morning.
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the wrong-way driver entered the freeway at the Maryland HOV off-ramp and was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of the Loop 101 near Cardinals Way. The woman and her passenger continued to drive southbound and collided with a vehicle that was going in the northbound HOV lane.
DPS says the female passenger in the wrong-way vehicle was killed and the female driver was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries. The driver of the other vehicle is said to be okay.
DPS says there were no calls to 911 about a wrong-way driver before the crash. The northbound lanes of the Loop 101 were closed at Cardinals Way for the investigation but have since reopened.
No other details were released.
*UPDATE* *CLOSURE*Loop 101 Agua Fria is now CLOSED northbound at Cardinals Way due to this crash.Traffic can exit and reenter the freeway at Cardinals Way.There is no estimated time to reopen the highway.#phxtraffic #Loop101 pic.twitter.com/8nBbOYqYZo— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) January 18, 2021