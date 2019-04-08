MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- Four people were injured after a wrong-way driver collided with another vehicle on the Loop 202 in Mesa Saturday night.
Just after 9 p.m., The Arizona Department of Public Safety responded to calls of a wrong-way driver traveling eastbound on westbound Loop 202 at McDowell Road.
[MAP: 2019 Wrong-way driving incidents in Arizona]
DPS said the driver, later identified as 32-year-old Kodee Bates continued driving the wrong-way until she struck a disabled vehicle at Guadalupe Road, eight miles from where she allegedly entered the freeway.
Four people were inside the disabled vehicle at the time of the crash.
They were all transported to a nearby hospital for minor injuries.
DPS said that Bates was transported to the hospital.
Bates was suspected to be under the influence and was arrested upon release from the hospital.
She was booked into the Fourth Avenue Jail for several charges including aggravated DUI, endangerment and criminal damage.
