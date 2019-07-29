BLACK CANYON CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman is in jail after she caused a wrong-way collision on Interstate 17 north of Phoenix Sunday night, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
DPS says 70-year-old Sharon Weaver was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes in a Dodge Ram around 8:56 p.m.
While traveling the wrong way, she collided head on with a Toyota RAV4 near Sunset Point Rest Area.
Thankfully, the man behind the wheel of the RAV4 suffered minor injuries and was not taken to a hospital.
[MAP: 2019 wrong-way incidents in Arizona]
DPS says Weaver was impaired and arrested. She sustained minor injuries in the crash.
After Weaver was treated for her injuries, she was booked into jail.
Her charges are unknown at this time.
(1) comment
should be one strike in cases like this...immediate loss of license. clearly demonstrates, regardless of the "cause", that one should not be driving any longer.
