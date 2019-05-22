CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A driver is dead after their vehicle crashed into a freeway barrier and engulfed in flames on southbound Loop 101 in Chandler late Wednesday night.
The deadly single-vehicle crash happened on the southbound Loop 101 transition ramp to eastbound Loop 202 San Tan around 9:55 p.m.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the vehicle struck an impact attenuator at a high speed and ignited.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The victims identity has not yet been released.
The southbound lanes are closed at the Loop 202 transition because of the crash. Traffic is being diverted onto Price Road.
The southbound lanes are estimated to reopen by 3 a.m. The westbound lanes are unaffected.
A vehicle caught fire on the freeway Wednesday night, report the Arizona Department of Transportation.
The crash remains under investigation.
