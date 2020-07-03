PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Department of Public Safety troopers stopped a driver who was going the wrong way on Loop 101 from Phoenix to Glendale early this morning.
DPS started getting calls about the driver shortly after 1 a.m. Friday. At that point, the car was headed west in the eastbound lanes in the area of 64th Street. The trooper at the DPS Traffic Operations Center spotted the wrong-way car on Arizona Department of Transportation cameras and guided ground units and the helicopter to it.
According to DPS, the driver stopped briefly for a trooper in the construction zone east of Interstate 17. They then drove around the trooper and continued west, DPS said.
Just east of 51st Avenue in Glendale, troopers did a traffic break, leaving plenty of room for another DPS unit to do a safe PIT (pursuit intervention technique) maneuver. In a PIT maneuvers, law enforcement nudges the rear of the suspect's vehicle near one of the wheel, causing it to suddenly turn. The driver usually loses control of the vehicle and stops.
It's about 18 miles from where the wrong-way driver was reported to where troopers stopped them.
DPS said the driver, who has not been identified, was taken into custody without further incident. Investigators believe the driver might have been impaired, which is relatively common in wrong-way driving incidents.