PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A wrong-way driver is in custody after Department of Public Safety troopers stopped them on Loop 303 in Peoria Wednesday morning.
The incident started with an attempted traffic stop in Surprise after an officer saw the car driving northbound in the southbound lanes on Loop 303 near Bell Road. The Surprise PD officer attempted to stop the car, but it continued to go the wrong way. A pursuit was initiated and DPS troopers were able to stop the driver on Loop 303 near the Lake Pleasant Parkway exit. Aerial video showed the suspect’s car hemmed in against the freeway wall on the southbound side of Loop 303.
Sgt. Greg Welch with Surprise PD said the driver was taken into custody. The suspect's name has not been released.
The southbound side of the Loop 303 is closed at Lake Pleasant Parkway. It’s not clear how long that closure will be in place.
No injuries were reported.