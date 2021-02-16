YUMA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper was struck by a car in a collision involving two other cars near Yuma on the way to San Diego Tuesday morning.
The accident happened just as the trooper had completed a traffic stop on the side of the road. That's when DPS says an elderly woman driving an SUV was cut off by a truck that had switched lanes after seeing the trooper's car.
The driver of the SUV lost control of her car, went into a median, then hit the truck who cut her off as she was trying to correct herself, DPS says. Her car then hit the back of the trooper's patrol car, according to DPS.
The trooper's vehicle had its emergency lights flashing at the time of the crash.
DPS says the driver of the SUV had minor injuries and the trooper was not injured. They also recommended that if you are driving and see vehicles stopped ahead, you should slow down and move over only if it's safe.
No information has been released about whether any arrests have been made.