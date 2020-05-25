PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A suspect is dead after a shooting involving the Arizona Department of Public Safety on Monday morning.
Phoenix police, who is conducting the investigation, said a trooper was in the area of the Loop 101 and Tatum Boulevard at about 5:30 a.m. on Monday when he saw a car parked in the gore point, partially blocking traffic. The trooper saw a 28-year-old man who was passed out in the vehicle.
According to police, the trooper made contact with the man and at that point there was some type of "struggle" and the trooper fired his weapon hitting the suspect.
Another DPS trooper arrived on the scene and assisted in removing the suspect from the vehicle. The suspect was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. No troopers were injured in the incident, police said.
Phoenix police is conducting the trooper-involved shooting investigation and DPS is conducting the administrative investigation for the shooting. The trooper involved in the shooting has 15 years of service in law enforcement.
Eastbound Loop 101 was closed at Tatum Boulevard in north Phoenix for several hours on Monday while DPS and Phoenix police examined the scene.
This is the 23rd officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County so far this year.
