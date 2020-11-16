BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A Department of Public Safety trooper is in the hospital after a crash on State Route 85 near Interstate 10 in Buckeye.
It happened around 6 p.m. Monday just south of the I-10. According to DPS, troopers were assisting with traffic control in the area after a two-vehicle crash. While helping move vehicles on the northbound SR 85 into the right late, a blue Ford F-150 driver tried to pass traffic on the left and slammed into a DPS patrol vehicle with a trooper inside, DPS said. The vehicle was within the median and its emergency lights were on. There was also a right arrow activated to show drivers need to move over.
The trooper and the driver were taken to the hospital with serious injuries but both should survive, DPS said. Investigators are looking into if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.
All northbound traffic must exit at Broadway Road. There is no estimated time to reopen the lanes. The southbound lanes are not affected.