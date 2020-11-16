BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A DPS trooper has been injured in a crash on State Route 85 near Interstate 10 in Buckeye.
It happened around 6 p.m. Monday.
The Arizona Department of Transportation says the crash closed SR 85 northbound at MP 154, which is at the intersection of I-10 eastbound.
All northbound traffic is being forced to exit at Broadway Road. There is no estimated time to reopen the lanes. The southbound lanes are not affected.
There's no word on the extent of the trooper's injuries.
