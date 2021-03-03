PHOENIX (3TV/CBS) — A wrong-way driver was taken into custody on the Loop 202 South Mountain in Phoenix early Wednesday morning.
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, just after 3 a.m. the wrong-way driver was stopped on the Loop 202 South Mountain between Elliot Road and Estrella Drive.
The driver was reportedly going northbound in the southbound lanes on the Loop 202. Troopers were able to locate the vehicle and the driver was taken into custody.
Video from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows the wrong-way driver stopped in the HOV lane and DPS troopers approaching the vehicle.
DPS says impairment is suspected and there were no injuries reported on this incident.
No name or age of the driver have been released.