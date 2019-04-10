PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Three major Phoenix freeways at the Mini-Stack interchange have reopened in Phoenix Wednesday morning after police investigated a suspicious package that turned out to be a 'traffic-counting device'.
[WATCH: 3 major Phoenix freeways reopened at Mini-Stack after police incident]
The Arizona Department of Public Safety had closed the following freeways at the Mini-Stack:
• Westbound Interstate 10
• Southbound State Route 51
• Westbound Loop 202
The freeways were closed for nearly an hour while police investigated a suspicious package near I-10 at 16th Street but have since reopened.
[VIDEO: 3 major freeways closed for police activity in Phoenix]
DPS's Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit responded and determined that the item was not a threat.
DPS later said that the package was actually a traffic-counting device.
Get the latest traffic information here.
.@Arizona_DPS confirms that the device that shutdown the mini-stack during this morning’s commute was a traffic counting device #azfamily— Max Gorden (@Max_Gorden) April 10, 2019
All freeways are now open in the vicinity of interstate 10 and 16th street.— Dept. Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) April 10, 2019
Both directions if I-10 are closed at 12th St in downtown Phoenix. Additional closures of the SR-51 southbound approaching the mini-stack are occurring as well. This is for a police situation and is not a suicidal subject. No ETA to reopen.— Dept. Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) April 10, 2019
This was very good practice for everyone, even drivers, for when they do find a roadside IED. Albeit none of it enjoyable.
OMG, a traffic counting device caused all this mess? Thanks DPS for another disaster
DPS tweet at 8:58 a.m. - "All freeways are now open in the vicinity of interstate 10 and 16th street." https://twitter.com/Arizona_DPS/status/1116007525113946112
F..k DPS
Police activity? What the heck is going on...some facts PLEASE!!!!! Have never seen a state like AZ that loves to shut down highways left & right.
don't like it you can leave. We aren't a communist society yet.
