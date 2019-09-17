CAMP VERDE (3TV/CBS 5) -- Multiple people were sent the hospital after a serious multi-vehicle crash south of Camp Verde Tuesday morning, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.
The collision, involving three vehicles, happened on State Route 169, near Interstate 17.
According to DPS, two of the vehicles had a head-on collision.
DPS added that two helicopters landed on the scene to take victims of the crash to the hospital. At this time, it is unclear how many were injured in the crash. The conditions of the victims are also unknown.
The Arizona Department of Transportation had both directions of SR-169 closed near the I-17 due to the crash, DPS reported. The road is now reopened.
Authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash.
The road is now open.— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) September 17, 2019