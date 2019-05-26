WINONA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Interstate 40 was closed Sunday afternoon east of Flagstaff near Twin Arrows after two semi-trucks collided on the highway.
Officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety said the accident happened around 4 p.m. at milepost 221, about 5 miles east of the Twin Arrows Casino.
One of the semi-trucks was parked in the eastbound emergency lane when it was sideswiped by another commercial vehicle.
The commercial vehicle that struck the parked semi caught on fire and spilled its load of fresh produce onto the interstate, officials say.
The fire did spread across the freeway, so both east and westbound lanes were closed while the fire department put out the fire.
The freeway has since been reopened.
Sideswipe accidents common for semis, they are professionals . [ohmy]
