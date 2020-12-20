I-17 hit-and-run crash
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A pedestrian was hit and killed on the I-17 freeway in Phoenix in a hit-and-run crash early Sunday morning. 

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the person was walking on northbound I-17 near Buckeye Road when they were hit and killed by a car. The car drove off from the crash. It is not clear why the person was walking on the I-17.

This is an example of the car DPS is looking for in this hit-and-run crash. It is not the actual vehicle involved in the crash.

DPS tweeted Sunday afternoon that they are looking for a gray 2001-2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser in connection to the crash. The PT Cruiser is expected to have recent damage to its passenger side. If you have seen this car, DPS is asking you call them at 877-272-8329 or anonymously at azdps.gov/tips.

No other details have been released. 

